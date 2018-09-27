Trump Says N. Korean Leader Wants Peace

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: U.S. President Donald Trump says he sees no need to set a timeline for North Korea's denuclearization. He made the comments on Wednesday when he also said that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un wants peace and prosperity. Administration officials previously stated they were aiming for North Korea to take major steps toward denuclearization by the end of Trump’s first presidential term.Our Bae Joo-yon has more.Report: During a press conference in New York after presiding over a UN Security Council(UNSC) meeting, U.S. President Donald Trump said he does not want to be drawn into a "time game" over the North's denuclearization.[Sound bite: US President Donald Trump]“I don’t want to get into the time game. We’re not playing the time game. If it takes two years, three years or five months, doesn’t matter. There’s no nuclear testing and there’s no testing of rockets.”Trump said he also ordered Secretary of State Mike Pompeo not to get into the time game with North Korea in negotiations.He said that North Korea is dissembling its nuclear and missile facilities and plans to shut down more of its missile and nuclear sites, but did not elaborate further.At the UNSC meeting, which he presided over for the first time since taking office, Trump said the North Korean leader wants peace and prosperity.[Sound bite: US President Donald Trump]“I believe that Chairman Kim Jong-un, a man I have gotten to know and like, wants peace and prosperity for North Korea.”Trump, who had earlier told reporters that he would meet with Kim Jong-un pretty soon, also said at the council meeting that he expects some good news from Pyongyang.[Sound bite: US President Donald Trump]“I think you will have some very good news coming from North Korea in the coming months and years.”His remarks are in stark contrast to the ones he made threatening to totally destroy the North and calling Kim “rocket man,” at the UN assembly last year, indicating that his stance is softening.Meanwhile, the U.S. president said some countries are violating UN sanctions on the North, stressing that the sanctions will remain in replace until Pyongyang’s denuclearization is complete.Bae Joo-yon, KBS World Radio News.