Inter-Korea

Two Koreas Discussing Ways to Mark 11th Anniv. of Joint Declaration

Write: 2018-09-27 11:45:34Update: 2018-09-27 14:50:37

Photo : YONHAP News

South and North Korea are discussing ways to hold a ceremony marking the eleventh anniversary of the October fourth joint declaration in Pyongyang next week. 

A Unification Ministry official said Thursday that the two Koreas had shared the need to consider the idea during the third inter-Korean summit between President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un held in Pyongyang last week. 

The official said the two sides will reach a final decision on whether or not to hold the event after fine-tuning views this week. 

South Korea is said to be aiming to send a delegation of 100 to 200 figures from the government and private sectors for three days next week, including Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon. 

However, the joint ceremony could be pushed back to mid-October if the North needs more time to prepare.
