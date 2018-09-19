Two Koreas Discussing Ways to Mark 11th Anniv. of Joint Declaration

South and North Korea are discussing ways to hold a ceremony marking the eleventh anniversary of the October fourth joint declaration in Pyongyang next week.
A Unification Ministry official said Thursday that the two Koreas had shared the need to consider the idea during the third inter-Korean summit between President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un held in Pyongyang last week.
The official said the two sides will reach a final decision on whether or not to hold the event after fine-tuning views this week.
South Korea is said to be aiming to send a delegation of 100 to 200 figures from the government and private sectors for three days next week, including Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon.
However, the joint ceremony could be pushed back to mid-October if the North needs more time to prepare.