Two Koreas Discussing Ways to Mark 11th Anniv. of Joint Declaration

Photo : YONHAP News

South and North Korea are discussing ways to hold a ceremony marking the eleventh anniversary of the October fourth joint declaration in Pyongyang next week.A Unification Ministry official said Thursday that the two Koreas had shared the need to consider the idea during the third inter-Korean summit between President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un held in Pyongyang last week.The official said the two sides will reach a final decision on whether or not to hold the event after fine-tuning views this week.South Korea is said to be aiming to send a delegation of 100 to 200 figures from the government and private sectors for three days next week, including Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon.However, the joint ceremony could be pushed back to mid-October if the North needs more time to prepare.