School Hairstyle Regulations to Disappear in Seoul Next Year

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul Education Superintendent Cho Hee-yeon says certain hairstyle regulations for middle and high school students will be abolished starting from the second semester of next year.Cho ordered schools to hold their own internal discussions during the first term of next year before putting the change into effect.Under city guidelines, Seoul middle and high schools can no longer dictate hair length, but can decide whether to allow students to perm and color their hair.At least 84 percent of Seoul middle and high schools have already done away with hair length regulation, but most prohibit perming and dyeing.