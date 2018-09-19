Two Koreas to Hold High-level Talks Next Month on Pyongyang Declaration

Photo : YONHAP News

A Unification Ministry official says says South and North Korea plan to hold high-level talks early next month to follow up on the Pyongyang Declaration.The official expects the talks will produce a detailed schedule of working-level inter-Korean talks, such as a Red Cross meeting and sectional discussions.It remains uncertain if the two sides will agree on a joint military committee meeting.The official added that with Chuseok over, the inter-Korean liaison office in Gaeseong will operate normally and senior delegates from the two Koreas plan to meet there this week.