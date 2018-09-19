S. Korea Moves up on Int'l Social Progress Index

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S.-based nonprofit Social Progress Imperative says South Korea ranks 18th out of 146 countries on its annual Social Progress Index.That's an improvement over last year's 26th place.The index defines social progress as the capacity of a society to meet the basic human needs of its citizens and measures various social and environmental indicators such as opportunities and quality of life.This year South Korea was in tenth place in the basic human needs category, but in 52nd place in environmental quality, due to fine dust and other pollution.Norway topped the list with a combined score of 90-point-26 points out of 100.