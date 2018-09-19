Gov't to Report Opposition Lawmaker to Prosecution for Alleged Leaking of State Files

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's Finance Ministry is accusing an opposition lawmaker of illegally leaking confidential state information.Second Vice Finance Minister Kim Yong-jin says Liberty Korea Party(LKP) lawmaker Shim Jae-cheol's office illegally accessed unauthorized files from a Web site run by the Korea Public Finance Information Service.He says Shim leaked the files to a third party when he should have notified authorities.Prosecutors raided Shim's office and residence last Friday following a similar but separate complaint. The LKP denounced the raid as a "grave suppression" of the opposition party.Shim says his staff was authorized to access the information and has lodged counterclaims against the government.