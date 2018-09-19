Defense Ministry: UNC Supports Inter-Korean Military Agreement

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's Defense Ministry says there are no big discrepancies between the United Nations Command(UNC) and the two Koreas over an inter-Korean military agreement aimed at reducing tension.Ministry Spokesperson Choi Hyun-soo said Deputy UNC Commander Lieutenant General Wayne Eyre expressed support for the military agreement while meeting new South Korean Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo earlier this week.Choi added Seoul has had close consultations with the UNC over the military agreement, including the withdrawal of guard posts in the Demilitarized Zone(DMZ), and plans to continue multi-faceted consultations with the UNC in the process of implementing the agreement.UNC Commander nominee General Robert Abrams told a Senate confirmation hearing Tuesday that "all activities" regarding the DMZ are "under the purview of the UNC”, fueling speculation that the UNC may be uneasy with the fast pace of inter-Korean rapprochement.