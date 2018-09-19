Economy KOSPI Closes Thursday Up 0.70%

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) rose 16-point-26 points, or point-70 percent on Thursday. It ended the day at two-thousand-355-point-43.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also rose, gaining five-point-17 points, or point-62 percent. It closed at 833-point-01.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened two-point-eight won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-112-point-five won.