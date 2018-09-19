S. Korea Calls for

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha is calling on Japan for cooperation in "wisely" resolving an issue concerning the foundation established to respect and support the South Korean victims of Japan's wartime sexual slavery.In talks with her Japanese counterpart Taro Kono on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly Wednesday, Kang suggested they seek ways to settle the issue based on the outcome of their leaders' meeting a day earlier.On Tuesday, President Moon Jae-in mentioned a possible dissolution of the foundation to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, citing resistance from the surviving victims and many South Korean citizens.While the South Korean Foreign Ministry didn't specify what Kono said in response, Tokyo is believed to have maintained its position that the two sides' 2015 agreement on settling the sexual slavery issue should be implemented.