Prosecutors Indict Dozens in Samsung Union Sabotage Probe

Prosecutors have indicted 16 current and former executives and employees of Samsung Group for their alleged roles in a scheme to hamper labor union activities at the conglomerate's after-sales services unit.The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office on Thursday called the alleged scheme led by Samsung Group's now-disbanded Future Strategy Office an "organized crime" that has mobilized all capacity across the conglomerate.Including those that have already been indicted for similar allegations, seven chiefs of Samsung Electronics Services' subcontractors and three officials from the Korea Employers Federation, a total of 32 will face trial.Prosecutors are accusing the chairman of Samsung Electronics' board of directors Lee Sang-hoon and others of enforcing the scheme from 2013, such as forcing subcontractors with active unions to shut down, and inducing workers to resign from the union.