N. Gyeongsang Province Set to Promote Tourism

North Gyeongsang Province on Thursday announced a ten-point plan to foster regional tourism including the designation of Ulleung Island and the Dokdo islets as free global tourist zones.The province seeks to develop Ulleung and Dokdo into travel destinations sought out by foreign tourists through utilizing their natural beauty and unique cultural heritage.For this aim, a world-class maritime resort complex will be built to house duty-free shops and casinos while efforts will be made to have international cruise ships connect Ulleung Island, Dokdo and the nearby port city of Pohang.Construction of an airport on Ulleung Island and the development of Sadong Fishing Port will also be sought at an early date while a special law will be enacted to support the creation of free international tourist zones.