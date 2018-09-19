Mandatory Seat Belt Rule for All Passengers from Friday

Photo : YONHAP News

Starting Friday, every person in a vehicle traveling on all roads must wear a seat belt regardless of whether they are in the front or back seats.The National Police Agency said Thursday a revised Road Traffic Act will take effect from the 28th.Drivers will face fines of 30-thousand won if their passengers are caught not wearing a seatbelt. This fine will double to 60-thousand if a child younger than 13 is also in the car.The new changes also apply to commercial vehicles but downtown buses which have no seat belts are an exception.Fines will also not be imposed in the case of other buses and taxis where passengers do not listen to drivers requests to put their seatbelts on.