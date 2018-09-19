S. Korea Has Highest Employment Rate for Seniors Aged 70-74 in OECD

South Korea ranks highest in the employment rate of senior citizens aged 70 to 74 among member nations of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development(OECD).According to Statistics Korea data released Thursday, the employment rate of seniors in this age group recorded 33-point-one percent last year, the highest in the OECD and well above the OECD average of just over 15 percent.Mexico ranked second at 28-point-three percent. Other major economies were far behind Korea with the U.S. at 19, the UK with eleven and Germany with seven percent employment rate for those aged 70 to 74.Statistics Korea noted that many older Korean citizens earn living expenses for themselves and are not well prepared for post-retirement.