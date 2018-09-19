Lawmaker Claims Top Office Misused Work-related Expenses

Photo : YONHAP News

An opposition lawmaker has accused the presidential office of misusing some 240 million won in work-related costs during night hours or over weekends.Main opposition Liberty Korea Party Representative Shim Jae-cheol argued that some of the expenses were used at locations unrelated to the tasks at hand, such as bars.Shim made this claim in a media release Thursday after analyzing cost records from the top office dating from May 2017 to last month that he obtained through a fiscal information system.The lawmaker claimed that over 41 million won was spent on 231 occasions during late night hours past 11 p.m. when dipping into work-related expenditure is not allowed.Earlier Thursday, Second Vice Finance Minister Kim Yong-jin expressed plans to file charges against Shim for publicizing unconfirmed data.The Finance Ministry already lodged a complaint with the prosecution into his aides last week.