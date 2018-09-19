US Senate Committee Passes 2 Bills on N. Korea

A U.S. Senate committee has passed bills designed to empower U.S. Congress’ oversight of the Trump administration’s policies toward North Korea.The Voice of America(VOA) said the so-called Asia Reassurance Initiative Act passed the U.S. Senate Committee on Foreign Relations on Wednesday.The bill proposed by Cory Gardner, the chairman of the Subcommittee on East Asia and the Pacific, requires the U.S. State Secretary to submit a report to Congress within 30 days after lifting sanctions on the North.According to the U.S. media outlet, the Senate committee also approved a bill calling for the abolition of North Korean concentration camps.The bill, submitted by Republican Senate Orrin Hatch, urges the U.S. government to push for imposing additional sanctions on individuals responsible for the operation of North Korean concentration camps.