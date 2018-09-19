Economy Foreign-based S. Korean Businesses Look for Biz Opportunities in N. Korea

South Korean business leaders based overseas are seeking to visit North Korea next month to find economic opportunities in the North.



The World Federation of Korean Association of Commerce said on Thursday that it is working on a plan to send a delegation numbering 100 to 150 to Pyongyang between October 15th and 19th.



The move comes weeks after the North’s Asia-Pacific Peace Committee invited the federation.



The South Korean business organization asked the Unification Ministry's permission for sending an advance team of working-level officials to Pyongyang.



The World Federation of Korean Association of Commerce is an alliance of nearly 250 groups representing South Korean businesspeople in 68 countries.