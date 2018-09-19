Heads of Inter-Korean Liaison Office to Meet Again

Photo : YONHAP News

South and North Korea will hold a second weekly meeting between the heads of a joint liaison office.According to Seoul’s Unification Ministry on Thursday, the meeting will be held at the joint office located at the Gaeseong Industrial Complex in North Korea at 10 a.m. on Friday.The meeting will be attended by the two senior officials co-heading the entity, South Korea's Vice Unification Minister Chun Hae-sung and the North’s Vice Chairman of the Committee for Peaceful Reunification of the Country Jon Jong-su.Their second meeting comes two weeks after the first meeting. Last week's gathering was canceled due to the third inter-Korean summit.During the latest joint liaison head meeting, the two Koreas are expected to discuss about a joint ceremony for the upcoming anniversary of the 2007 inter-Korean summit as well as follow-up measures to implement the Pyongyang Declaration, such as schedules of high-level talks.