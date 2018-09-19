S. Koreans Favor Vietnam for Holiday Travel

Vietnam was the most popular destination for South Koreans seeking to enjoy this week’s Chuseok holiday overseas.According to local travel agency Mode Tour on Thursday, around 40 percent of those purchasing overseas travel packages for the holiday headed to Southeast Asia, while 23 percent and 20 percent flew to China and Japan, respectively.Among those bound for Southeast Asia, 39 percent chose Vietnam as their destination, followed by Taiwan at 17 percent, the Philippines at 13 percent, and Thailand at 12 percent.Another major local tourist agency, Hana Tour, reported similar results, with 36 percent of Southeast Asia-bound travelers choosing Vietnam. Overall, 41 percent of overseas travelers that booked through the agency headed to the region over the long holiday weekend.