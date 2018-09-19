N. Korea Agrees to Hold Inter-Korean Parliamentary Talks

Photo : KBS News

North Korea has accepted South Korea's proposal for inter-Korean parliamentary talks.South Korea’s National Assembly said on Thursday that Speaker Moon Hee-sang received a letter from Choe Tae-bok, the chairman of the North Korea’s Supreme People's Assembly, agreeing “in principle” to his proposal.In the letter, the North Korean parliamentary leader said the parliaments and political parties in both Koreas are required to play important roles in implementing the Panmunjeom Declaration and the Pyongyang Declaration.He also expressed hope that the South Korean parliament will quickly approve the two inter-Korean agreements.Regarding the schedules of the prospective parliamentary talks, Choe said it will likely be based on the decisions to be made during the upcoming high-level talks.Moon delivered a letter of proposal addressed to Kim Yong-nam, the president of the Presidium of the Supreme People's Assembly in the North, via the South Korean presidential delegation that visited Pyongyang for the latest inter-Korean summit early this month.