Opposition Enraged as Lawmaker's Office Raided

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) has declared an all-out fight against the ruling administration as prosecutors raided the office of lawmaker Shim Jae-cheol last week on suspicions of leaking classified information.Interim party leader Kim Byong-joon said in an LKP party meeting on Thursday that the prosecution’s move against Rep. Shim is an effort to persecute the opposition bloc while ignoring parliamentary power.LKP Floor Leader Kim Sung-tae said the government is trying to censor information the public has a right to know about. He also said party members will lodge a protest against the prosecution as well as the Supreme Court for signing off on the raid.Prosecutors suspect Shim and his aides illegally accessed presidential fiscal records from a government website run by the Korea Public Finance Information Service.