Seoul Hopes Inter-Korean Fishing Won't Violate Sanctions

South Korea is working on finding out if setting up joint fishing areas in the inter-Korean maritime border region would violate current UN sanctions on North Korea.Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Oceans and Fisheries Minister Kim Young-choon addressed the feasibility of recent inter-Korean agreements, including a joint fishing area in the Yellow Sea.He said Seoul could consider asking the UN if the plan would go against the current sanctions regime.The minister said that the two Koreas can also launch joint surveys on the possibility of joint inter-Korean fishing activities before UN sanctions are lifted.