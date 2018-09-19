95% Elementary School Teachers Against Extending School Hours

A survey shows that a majority of elementary school students and teachers oppose extending the school day for lower grades.The Korean Teachers and Education Workers Union on Thursday announced the result of a poll that surveyed around five-thousand students and five-thousand teachers at elementary schools around the country.Around 71 percent of students, either third- or fourth-graders, were opposed to the plan. The plan faced stronger opposition from teachers with around 95 percent rejecting the idea.Last month, the Presidential Commission on Ageing Society and Population Policy proposed extending the school day for first-graders to fourth-graders from the current 1 p.m. or 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. as a way of easing child care burdens on households where both parents are working.The survey was conducted between September 11th and 20th and had a 95 percent confidence level with a margin of error of plus or minus one-point-four percentage points.