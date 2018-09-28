Pompeo Says 'Dawn of New Day' with N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Thursday that the world stands at the "dawn of a new day" in relations with North Korea but that international sanctions must remain in place.Chairing a special session of the UN Security Council in New York, Pompeo said President Donald Trump's diplomatic breakthrough with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has led to a point where the nuclear threat from the country can be resolved.The secretary said that Trump made it clear that if Kim follows through on his commitments, a much brighter future lies ahead for North Korea and its people, and the U.S. will be at the forefront of facilitating that bright future.However, he stressed that the enforcement of UN Security Council sanctions must continue vigorously and without fail until the North realizes final, fully verified denuclearization.Pompeo said the U.S. has evidence that UN sanctions, particularly those restricting North Korean oil imports and coal exports, are being violated and demanded that UN members ensure they are respected.