US Returns 64 Sets of Remains of S. Korean Soldiers

Photo : KBS News

The U.S. has returned 64 sets of remains of South Korean soldiers killed in the Korean War that it had jointly recovered with North Korea over a decade ago.The U.S. Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency said Thursday that the remains were handed over to South Korea in a ceremony at the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Hawaii.The remains are reportedly among some 400 found during U.S.-North Korea joint excavation operations in Jangjin Reservoir, South Hamgyeong Province and Unsan in North Pyongyan Province between 1996 and 2005.The U.S. and South Korea conducted a joint forensic review to identify them over the past month and concluded that 64 sets of them were South Koreans.South Korea's Defense Ministry plans to hold a ceremony in honor of the remains on October first, the 70th National Armed Forces Day at Seoul Air Base.