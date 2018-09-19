S. Korea's Consumer Sentiment Rebounds in September

Photo : KBS News

South Korea's consumer confidence rebounded for the first time in four months in September.According to a survey by the Bank of Korea(BOK) on Friday, the composite consumer sentiment index for this month stood at 101-point-seven, up two-point-five points from the previous month.The figure had slipped since May to fall below 100 in August. A reading above 100 means optimists outnumber pessimists.The BOK attributed the rebound to solid exports, a rise in the stock market and a slowdown in price gains, adding people seem to think that the worst is over.The central bank said that the index measuring people's sentiment regarding current economic conditions remained at 70 in September unchanged from the previous month, while the public's assessment of overall economic conditions for the next six months increased two points to 84.