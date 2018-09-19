US: Dialogue Under Way to Implement Singapore Summit Agreement

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. State Department says that dialogue is under way to implement the agreement reached between the leaders of the United States and North Korea at the June summit in Singapore.An official at the department’s spokesman’s office made the remarks on Saturday when asked to comment on North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho’s speech at the United Nations General Assembly in New York.Ri on Saturday called for Washington’s corresponding trust-building measures in response to Pyongyang’s steps for denuclearization, saying that his country will never dismantle its nuclear weapons program first if it cannot trust the United States.The U.S. official said that President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un made commitments to realize the North’s final, fully verified denuclearization and work to make a better future for the North, adding that Washington is talking to Pyongyang on how to fulfill the commitments.At the June summit, Trump and Kim signed an agreement that the two nations will establish new bilateral relations, join their efforts to build a lasting and stable peace regime on the Korean Peninsula, and work toward complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.