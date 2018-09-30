N. Korea Won't Disarm First Without Trust in US

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea’s Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho said Saturday that his country will not dismantle its nuclear weapons program first if it cannot trust the United States.Speaking at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Ri said his country's commitment to thorough implementation of a denuclearization agreement reached between the leaders of North Korea and the United States at the Singapore summit remains firm and solid, but it needs to see trust-building measures from Washington.The top diplomat said if the Singapore summit agreement is fully implemented, the Korean Peninsula will become the cradle of peace and prosperity that contributes to security in Asia and the rest of the world.Ri, however, said that his country has been taking "goodwill measures" even before the summit by stopping its ballistic missile tests and dismantling a nuclear test site, among other things, while the United States has rather increased sanctions on the North and rejected Pyongyang's calls for a declaration to formally end the Korean War.He said that it is a "pipe dream" that continued sanctions and United States objection to a war-ending declaration will ever bring the North to its knees, adding that the continued sanctions are deepening mistrust and deadlocking the current diplomatic endeavors.