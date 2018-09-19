Ruling Party's Special Delegation Departs for US to Discuss N. Korea Issues

A group of ruling Democratic Party lawmakers on Sunday departed for the United States to promote the latest inter-Korean summit and Seoul's efforts for North Korea's denuclearization.Former DP Chairwoman Choo Mi-ae, who is leading the special delegation, told reporters at Incheon International Airport that the lawmakers will explain President Moon Jae-in's vision and ideas for the North's denuclearization and peace on the Korean Peninsula to the U.S. government and the U.S. people. She said they will work to create a positive atmosphere for Washington to embrace Pyongyang's gesture for peace.During the four-day trip to Washington, the delegation plans to meet with U.S. senators and officials from security and diplomacy institutes to explain the developments for the North's denuclearization, discuss a second summit between Washington and Pyongyang and declaring an official end to the Korean War.The delegation is scheduled to visit the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars on Monday and meet with senators the next day, including Dan Sullivan and Jack Reed.