Two Koreas to Remove Mines in JSA, DMZ

Photo : YONHAP News

South and North Korea will begin to remove mines in the heavily fortified border areas on Monday to implement the inter-Korean military accord signed during the latest summit between their leaders in Pyongyang.A military official in Seoul said on Sunday that the two Koreas will remove mines and explosives in the Joint Security Area in the truce village of Panmunjeom and the Demilitarized Zone area located in Cherwon,Gangwon Province.Under the inter-Korean military accord, the two Koreas will remove mines around Panmunjeom from October first to 20th as part of a plan to disarm the troops in the JSA area.The removal at the DMZ, which will continue for two months until November 30th, is part of preparations for a joint excavation of the remains of about 300 soldiers killed during the Korean War, including those of United Nations forces.After the removal operations, the two Koreas and the United Nations Command are expected to operate a joint council body to discuss detailed rules for South and North Korean soldiers who will guard the JSA after the troops in the area are disarmed.