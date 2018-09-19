S. Korea's Trade Surplus with US Drops 24%

South Korea's trade surplus with the United States dropped 24 percent on-year in the first seven months of this year, the sharpest decline among the U.S.' major trading partners.
According to the United States Census Bureau, Seoul's goods surplus stood at nine-point-nine billion dollars, with its exports to the U.S. reaching 41-point-six billion dollars and imports being 31-point-eight billion dollars.
The surplus represents a decrease of three-point-two billion dollars or 24-point-four percent from the same period of the previous year.
South Korea's surplus stood at 13th place among all countries that posted a trade surplus with the U.S., down from tenth place last year.
The drop is attributed to a sharp increase in South Korea's imports from the U.S.