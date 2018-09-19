S. Korea's Trade Surplus with US Drops 24%

South Korea's trade surplus with the United States dropped 24 percent on-year in the first seven months of this year, the sharpest decline among the U.S.' major trading partners.According to the United States Census Bureau, Seoul's goods surplus stood at nine-point-nine billion dollars, with its exports to the U.S. reaching 41-point-six billion dollars and imports being 31-point-eight billion dollars.The surplus represents a decrease of three-point-two billion dollars or 24-point-four percent from the same period of the previous year.South Korea's surplus stood at 13th place among all countries that posted a trade surplus with the U.S., down from tenth place last year.The drop is attributed to a sharp increase in South Korea's imports from the U.S.