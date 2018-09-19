Prosecutors Search Vehicle of Former Supreme Court Chief

Photo : KBS News

Prosecutors on Sunday searched the vehicle of former Supreme Court Chief Justice Yang Sung-tae as part of an ongoing probe into allegations that former Supreme Court officials attempted to interfere with trials to gain policy favors from the presidential office in return.The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office also raided the offices and homes of three former senior judges at the top court – Park Byung-dae, Koh Young-han and Cha Han-seong.The former judges are accused of issuing unlawful orders or receiving reports regarding the National Court Administration's alleged attempts to interfere in trials.It is the first time that a search warrant for Yang was issued since the prosecution launched an investigation into the allegations three months ago.The prosecution said that its request of a search warrant for Yang's residence was rejected and the court issued a warrant for just his vehicle.