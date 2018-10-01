Death Toll from Indonesia Quake, Tsunami Rises to 832

Photo : YONHAP News

The death toll from an earthquake and tsunami on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi rose to 832 on Sunday.Reuters and other media issued the report citing the country's National Disaster Mitigation Agency, which assessed the affected area to be bigger than initially thought and expected the death toll could climb higher.Many people were reported trapped in the rubble of buildings brought down in the seven-point-five magnitude earthquake which struck on Friday and triggered tsunami waves.Some people are believed to be trapped in the collapsed debris of an eight-story hotel in the coastal city of Palu. A rescue operation is also under way at a four-story shopping mall in the city.