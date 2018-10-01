S. Korea to Provide $1Mln in Aid to Quake-hit Indonesia

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea will provide one million dollars in humanitarian aid to Indonesia after it was hit by a powerful earthquake and tsunami.The Foreign Ministry said Sunday that the assistance may be used to help meet the immediate needs of people affected by the disasters and support recovery work.The ministry added that considering the scale of the damage could expand further, South Korea plans to review a possible dispatch of relief workers through consultation among government agencies and with the Indonesian government.A ministry official said the government is also in cooperation with the Indonesian government to track down a South Korean national who went missing on Sulawesi Island in the wake of the disasters.A seven-point-five magnitude earthquake and tsunami hit Indonesia's Sulawesi region on Friday, killing over 830.