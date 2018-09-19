S. Korea Holds Ceremony to Mark Return of 64 War Remains

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea held a ceremony Monday morning to mark the return of 64 sets of remains of soldiers killed in the Korean War.The remains are reportedly among some 400 found during U.S.-North Korea joint excavation operations in Jangjin Reservoir, South Hamgyeong Province and Unsan in North Pyongyan Province between 1996 and 2005.The U.S. and South Korea conducted a joint forensic review to identify the remains over the past month and concluded that 64 sets were South Koreans.The U.S. handed over the remains to South Korea on Thursday in a ceremony at the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Hawaii and they returned home on Sunday.The ceremony was held at Seoul Air Base in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province on the occasion of the 70th Armed Forces Day.It was attended by some 60 people, including President Moon Jae-in, Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo, U.S. Forces Korea Commander Vincent Brooks and Korean War veterans.