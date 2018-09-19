Parliament to Resume Interpellation Sessions Monday

Photo : YONHAP News

The parliament will resume interpellation sessions on Monday after a halt for the inter-Korean summit in Pyongyang and the Chuseok thanksgiving holidays.Monday's session will address security, foreign affairs and reunification issues, with rival parties expected to clash over the ratification of the Panmunjeom Declaration announced in the April inter-Korean summit.The main opposition Liberty Korea Party is also likely to criticize the government over the inter-Korean military accord signed during the latest summit, saying that South Korea effectively gave up the Northern Limit Line, the de-facto maritime border in the Yellow Sea.The parliamentary question and answer session will focus on economy on Tuesday, and address education, society and culture issues on Thursday.