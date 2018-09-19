S. Korean Navy Stands Firm in Opposition to Japan's Rising Sun Flag

Photo : YONHAP News

The Navy said Sunday it will continue to consult with Tokyo to prevent a Japanese warship from flying a controversial imperialistic flag at an international naval event in South Korea this month.A Navy official said that it remains opposed to the Japanese naval ship flying the Rising Sun Flag and is consulting with the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force.An official at the Foreign Ministry in Seoul said that the ministry also asked Tokyo Sunday to consider Koreans' negative sentiment toward the Rising Sun Flag through diplomatic channels and that the two sides exchanged opinions regarding the matter.Jeju Island will stage the International Fleet Review from October tenth to 14th and the Navy said warships from 15 nations, including Japan, the United States and China, will participate in the first such event in South Korea since 2008.South Korea earlier informed participating nations that they should raise their national flags and the flag of the host country. But the Japanese vessel is expected to display the Rising Sun Flag, which is symbolic of Japan's past imperialism and inflames public sentiment in South Korea.