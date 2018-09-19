S. Korea's Exports Decrease 8.2% in Sept.

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's exports fell eight-point-two percent in September from a year ago due to fewer working days and a high base effect.Outbound shipments still reached 50-point-58 billion dollars last month, surpassing 50 billion dollars for the fifth consecutive month since May, according to data by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy on Monday.The cumulative amount for the first nine months of the year came to a record high of 450-point-four billion dollars, up four-point-seven percent on-year.Imports fell two-point-one percent to 40-point-eight billion dollars, with the country's trade surplus reaching nine-point-seven billion dollars. This marks 80 straight months during which the country's exports have exceeded imports.