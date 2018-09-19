S. Korean Foreign Minister Supportive of N. Korea's Call for Trust

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s foreign minister has expressed support for North Korea’s top diplomat's call for trust-building measures from the U.S. during his speech at the United Nations.Arriving at Incheon International Airport from her trip to the U.S. on Sunday, Kang Kyung-wha told reporters that the North Korean demand for trust is evidently needed.The minister said that although her meeting with her North Korean counterpart did not take place in New York, it was a good sign that the foreign ministers of the North and the U.S. met, adding all of these things have become a good stepping stone for future denuclearization negotiations.North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho said in the Saturday speech that without any trust in the U.S., North Korea will have no confidence in its security, and under such circumstances, there is no way his country will unilaterally disarm itself first.