Prosecutors Raid Lawmaker's Office over Leak of Housing Development Plan

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors raided the office of a ruling Democratic Party lawmaker on Monday in a probe into allegations that he leaked information on new housing development areas.The Seoul Southern District Prosecutors' Office sent investigators to Rep. Shin Chang-hyun's office at the National Assembly to search for evidence.Shin is accused of releasing documents early last month on the government's housing development plan in eight candidate districts including the Gyeonggi Province city of Gwacheon, which is his constituency.Prosecutors launched a probe after the main opposition Liberty Korea Party filed a complaint against Shin.Amid mounting criticism about the leak, the lawmaker resigned from the parliament's transportation and land committee and moved to the environment and labor committee.