Finance Ministry Requests State Audit of Top Office's Operational Expenses

Photo : YONHAP News

The Finance Ministry has requested the state audit agency to inspect operational expenses of 52 central administrative organizations including the presidential secretariat.A ministry official said on Monday that the ministry submitted the request to the Board of Audit and Inspection(BAI) on Friday regarding the use of operational expenses at the organizations.The state agencies subject to the BAI inspection include the presidential secretariat, the presidential security service, the prime minister' office, the finance and justice ministries and the National Intelligence Service.The Finance Ministry apparently made the request in response to allegations raised by Rep. Shim Jae-cheol of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party that the presidential office improperly used official operational expenses.The lawmaker is accused of revealing the expenses after his aides allegedly accessed data on the fiscal budget and other confidential state statistics without government authorization.