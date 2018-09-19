Trump Says He 'Fell in Love' with Kim Jong-un

Photo : KBS News

U.S. President Donald Trump says that he "fell in love" with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un after Kim wrote him "beautiful letters."Speaking at a political rally in West Virginia on Saturday, Trump said he was really being tough and so was Kim and they would go back and forth and then fell in love.He also dismissed media criticism that his disclosure of a letter from Kim was “unpresidential,” stressing he made no concessions to the North, then touted the North's repatriation of remains of U.S. soldiers as an achievement.