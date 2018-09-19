AFP: Indonesia Earthquake, Tsunami Death Toll Surpasses 1,200

Photo : YONHAP News

The AFP reports that the death toll from an earthquake and tsunami on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi surpassed one-thousand-200 on Sunday.The death toll is expected to continue to rise as rescuers finally reach areas cut off due to damage.The seven-point-five magnitude earthquake struck on Friday just off the central island of Sulawesi, triggering tsunami waves.According to the Indonesian disaster management agency, some 16-thousand-700 people have been displaced and about two-point-four million will need humanitarian aid.