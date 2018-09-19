Koreas Begin Removing Mines Along Border

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: South and North Korea began eliminating mines along their borders on Monday, in line with an accord they reached during the latest inter-Korean summit. Once the mine-removal work is completed, the two Koreas are set to actively launch efforts to disarm the Joint Security Area and excavate remains of soldiers killed during the Korean War.Our Bae Joo-yon has more.Report: The two Koreas have begun removing land mines in the Joint Security Area(JSA) and parts of the Arrowhead Ridge within the demilitarized zone in Cheorwon, Gangwon Province.Removing mines in the JSA, which is regarded to be the first step in disarming the area, will run through October 20th.Once the mines are all removed, the two Koreas and the UN Command plan to discuss ways to demilitarize the JSA, including reducing personnel to 35 on both sides of the border and prohibiting the use of guns, including handguns and rifles.They may also consider allowing tourists visiting Panmunjeom to cross back and forth over the border inside the JSA.Getting rid of mines in parts of the Arrowhead Ridge is set to take place for two months. Once that is completed, the two Koreas plan to build inter-Korean roads ​before year’s end and from next April, start work on jointly excavating the remains of soldiers killed during the Korean War.The remains of some 200 Korean soldiers and around 300 UN troops, including American and French, are estimated to be buried in the Arrowhead Ridge.Bae Joo-yon, KBS World Radio News.