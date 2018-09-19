S. Korea, Japan at Odds over Rising Sun Flag

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Japan remains defiant in its plans to display a symbol that evokes painful memories during an upcoming naval review. Host South Korea is requesting the Japanese Navy not to fly the so-called Rising Sun flag, but Japanese officials insist it will be hoisted even though the Japanese ships will be in Korean waters.Lee Bo-kyung has more.Report: For Koreans, the sight of Japan's Rising Sun flag conjures instantaneous historical memories of its use by Imperial Japanese soldiers as they subjugated Koreans under brutal colonial rule. The flag was retired after Japan's defeat in World War Two, except for the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, where it continues to be flown on naval vessels.As South Korea gets ready to host an international fleet review from October tenth to 14th, it has requested participating nations to fly national rather than military flags.Warships from 15 nations, including Japan, the United States and China, are scheduled to take part in waters off South Korea's Jeju Island.Japan, however, says it has every intention of hoisting the Rising Sun flag.Japanese Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera said Friday the country's Maritime Self-Defense Force is required by national law to raise it. He added that under the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, every country’s naval force is entitled to carry its own military flag.Another Japanese defense official was even blunter in comments reported by Japan’s Sankei Shimbun, calling the South Korean request “absurd” and “rude.”The South Korean Navy says it remains opposed to the flag, and is consulting with the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force.Seoul’s Foreign Ministry is also using diplomatic channels to request Tokyo factor in the negative sentiment Koreans feel toward the flag.Lee Bo-kyung, KBS World Radio News.