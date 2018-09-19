Prosecutors Secure Ex-Supreme Court Chief's USB Flash Drive in Judicial Power Abuse Probe

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors have obtained a USB flash drive belonging to former Supreme Court Chief Justice Yang Sung-tae as part of their probe into the judicial power abuse scandal.The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office said Monday its investigators seized Yang's flash drive from his residence the day before, containing documents that could link him to the top court's alleged collusion with the previous Park Geun-hye government.While the court had only issued a search warrant for Yang's automobile, prosecutors were able to seize the thumb drive as the warrant allowed them to search other places where they were certain to find evidence subject to seizure.During Sunday's raid, Yang and his lawyer are reported to have told prosecutors the USB flash drive which the former chief justice carried with him after his retirement last year was stored inside his study.Prosecutors suspect Yang was in charge of the Supreme Court's various power abuses, such as using politically sensitive trials as bargaining chips to win favor with the administration and creating a slush fund from lower court budgets.