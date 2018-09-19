Rival Parties Clash Over Ratifying Panmunjeom Declaration

Photo : YONHAP News

Rival parties have clashed over the parliamentary ratification of April's Panmunjeom Declaration between the leaders of the two Koreas and the denuclearization process of the Korean Peninsula.At an interpellation session Monday, the ruling Democratic Party highlighted the outcome of last month's inter-Korean summit, then called on the opposition to join in ratifying the Panmunjeom Declaration.The main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) turned its criticism to the joint declaration from last month's Pyongyang summit, saying it failed to demand that North Korea declare specifics about its nuclear arsenal or submit a timetable for denuclearization.While the LKP also said Seoul "effectively gave up" the de facto maritime border in the Yellow Sea by signing the military part of the latest inter-Korean agreement, Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon said Seoul continues to firmly protect the sea border.The minor opposition Bareunmirae Party, meanwhile, said the National Assembly can have a role in changing North Korea, then suggested a meeting of the two sides' lawmakers by the year's end.