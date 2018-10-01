Pres. Moon Highlights Need for Strong Defense in Process for Lasting Peace

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in stressed the importance of the nation's military strength in the process of achieving permanent peace and prosperity on the Korean Peninsula.During a luncheon with war veterans and military officials at his office to mark the 70th anniversary of Armed Forces Day on Monday, Moon said the nation has embarked on a journey toward peace on a path which no one has walked before.Highlighting the need for strong defense especially when it's hard to predict what difficulties lie ahead, Moon said peace can only last when the country has the strength and confidence to defend itself.The South Korean president then said Seoul was able to reach an agreement with Pyongyang in the military sector at the recent inter-Korean summit because the South Korean military had confidence in its capabilities to protect the nation.Moon also emphasized the role of the South Korea-U.S. alliance, saying it is developing into a "great alliance" that actively creates peace on the Korean Peninsula.