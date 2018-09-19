S. Korea, US Narrowing Differences Over US Forces Korea Cost-Sharing

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the U.S. are narrowing their differences over the cost, contract period and annual increase rate in regards to sharing the cost of stationing American troops on the Korean Peninsula.An official from the Foreign Ministry in Seoul said Monday the two sides are negotiating thorny issues and ways to improve the system as a package for the new Special Measures Agreement set to take effect next year.Under the current five-year contract which will expire in December, Seoul's cost-sharing for stationing the 28-thousand-500-member U.S. Forces Korea for this year is set at around 960 billion won or 856 million dollars.As for Washington wanting Seoul to include costs for "operational support" of deploying strategic assets from outside the peninsula against North Korean threats, the official said he can not answer whether the U.S. continues to make such demands.The upcoming eighth round of negotiations is scheduled to take place in Seoul in mid-October.