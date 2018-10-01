S. Korean President Attends Armed Forces Day Events

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Amid improving relations between Pyongyang and Seoul, South Korea's Armed Forces Day calendar does not include a military parade typical of previous years. Instead, South Korean President Moon Jae-in attended several events to honor the country's military.Kurt Achin has more.Report: On this 70th anniversary of Korea’s Armed Forces Day, President Moon Jae-in welcomed war veterans and military officials to the presidential complex.He stressed the importance of the nation's military strength in the process of achieving permanent peace and prosperity on the Korean Peninsula.Moon said the nation has embarked on a journey toward peace on a path which no one has walked before, and that lasting peace is only possible when the country has the strength and confidence to defend itself.He also praised the South Korea-U.S. alliance as a great one that is actively creating peace.Earlier, the South Korean president attended a ceremony to formally repatriate 64 sets of remains of Korean soldiers killed in the Korean War.The remains are among some 400 found during U.S.-North Korea joint excavation operations in Jangjin Reservoir, South Hamgyeong Province and Unsan in North Pyongyan Province between 1996 and 2005.They were revealed to be Koreans at the conclusion of a joint U.S. and South Korea forensic review.The U.S. handed over the remains Thursday at a ceremony in Hawaii.In addition to President Moon, Monday’s ceremony at Seoul Air Base in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province was attended by Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo, U.S. Forces Korea Commander Vincent Brooks and a number of Korean War veterans.Kurt Achin, KBS World Radio News.