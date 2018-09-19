Politics Gov't Task Force Launches to Improve Military Exemption System

A new government task force is taking a fresh look at the controversial practice of exempting star athletes and entertainers from mandatory military service.



The task force comprises the Military Manpower Administration(MMA) and the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (MCST).



It is scheduled to operate for a year, and aims to incorporate hearings, public opinion polls and studies conducted by outside experts into its deliberations.



Olympic medalists, Asian Games gold medalists and artists taking first or second place in an international contest are offered exemption from the military, which has sparked a debate over the fairness of the system.